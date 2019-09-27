Services for James Tommy “Tom” Blevins, 84, of Springdale, Ark., will be held Sept. 30, 2019, at Elmdale Baptist Church, in Springdale, Ark., with burial at Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be Sept. 29, 2019, 3-5 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Home
He died Sept. 25, 2019.
Tom was born Oct. 3, 1934, in Nixa, Mo., son of James Lonus and Julia Mae Littles Blevins.
He was involved in mission work and was a former officer of Campers On Mission and active with Caring Ministries, of Tucson, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Altamay; three sisters and nine brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Blevins; children, Tony Blevins (Theresa) and Sherry Smith (Joe Michael); step-children, Dana, David and Amanda; brother, Donnie Blevins; four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
