A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Charles “Chaz” Fredrick Williams Jr., 87, of Galena, Mo.
He died April 22, 2020 at his home.
Chaz was born March 14, 1933, in Springfield, Mo., the son of Helen (Benson) Williams and Charles Williams Sr.
His parents and a sister, Dorothy Dando, have preceded him in death.
Chaz is survived by his partner of 39 years, Damon Aaron of the home; daughter, Julia Williams South, of Winter Park, Fla.; son, Benson Williams of St. Augustine, Fla.; and ex-wife, Sue Parker Williams of St. Augustine, Fla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
