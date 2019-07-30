Visitation for Deanna Mae Hamon, 55, of Kirbyville, Mo., will be held Aug. 1, 2019, 5-8 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 400 S. Sunshine, Branson.
A Celebration of Life will take place Aug. 2, 2019, 9 a.m., at First Baptist Church, Branson, followed by a graveside service at Mincy Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died July 27, 2019.
Deanna was born April 13, 1964, in Marshalltown, Iowa, daughter of Donald Croskrey and Barbara Bacon Croskrey Cline. She married Chris Hamon (Hammy), on Oct. 13, 1984. She graduated from Branson High School. She worked at the 76 mall in the T-shirt shop, ran an in-home daycare for almost 10 years and worked as a lunch lady in the Kirbyville school system.
She is said to have been a woman of God who loved the Lord with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; foster parents, Hardy and Patricia Stewart; grandparents, Kenneth and Emma Bacon; mother-in-law, Verna Hamon and brother-in-law, Todd Hamon.
Survivors include her husband; son, Jacob (Becca) Hamon; daughter, Megan (Cole) Johnston; brothers, Craig (Jan) Croskrey and Kim (Celeste) Croskrey; sisters, Susan Sloan, Sandi (Chris) Stewart, Sharron Croskrey and Deborah Croskrey (Alex Alexander) and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to GYN Cancers Alliance, 3023 S. Fort Avenue, Suite B, Springfield, Mo. 65807 or at gynca.org.
