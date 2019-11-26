Services for E. Lee McFarland Sr., 78, of Hollister, Mo., were held Nov. 25, 2019, at Hollister Church of Christ, with Pastor David Hamlin officiating.
Burial followed in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Nov. 21, 2019.
Lee was born June 9, 1941, in Taneyville, Mo., son of Leonard McFarland and Lela May Davis McFarland.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy McFarland, of Hollister; son, Chadd McFarland, of Lexington, Ky. and daughter, Debbie Butts, of Wilson, N.C.
