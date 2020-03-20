Celebration of Life for Doris Ann Thomas will be held March 21 at 10 a.m. 1st Assembly of God Church, 399 State Hwy T, Branson. She died March 14, 2020. She was born Feb. 17, 1936 in Morgan City, La.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter, Terry Engleman, and one grandchild.
She is survived by her three sons Frank Thomas, Jr. (LaDella) of Taney County, Mo. Charles R. Thomas of San Diego, Calif. Joseph Hassler of Osage Beach, Mo.
Cremation and services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
