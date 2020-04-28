A memorial service will be held at a later date for Donnie Brightwell.
He died April 23, 2020, at his residence.
Donnie was born Aug. 25, 1938, in Kissee Mills, Mo., the son of Urey and Eastle (Clarkson) Brightwell.
He is survived by his wife Delene Brightwell of the home; daughter, Donna Lowrance and husband Todd of Protem, Mo.; sister, Dorothy Godwin of Branson, Mo.; brothers Delmar Brightwell and wife Wanda of Texas, Kennith Brightwell and wife Josie of Oklahoma; sisters in-law, Barbara Brightwell of Oklahoma, and Kathy Brightwell of Protem, Mo.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; son, Wesley Brightwell; siblings, Sam Brightwell, Jerry Brightwell, and Kay Brightwell; brother in-law Jay Godwin; and son in-law Henry Tilly.
Cremation services have been entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
Delene, so sorry to hear of Donnies passing, Huggs to you. Cynthia. You did so much and cared for him so well. Rest and know you did the best.
