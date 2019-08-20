Shane Fisk, 45, of Branson, will be held Aug. 24, 2019, 2 p.m., at Bear Creek Methodist Church, south of Osceola, 9655 NE 300 Road.
Prior to, a procession line will commence at Casey’s, in Osceola, and proceed to the church for a Celebration of Life.
He died Aug. 14 2019.
Shane was a general contractor. He attended schools at Grain Valley, Stockton, Harrisonville, Butler, Higginsville and Appleton City, respectively.
Survivors include his wife, Melena; children, Michael Fisk, of Kan., Caleb Fisk, of Branson and Ember Blaze and Stormy Rain, both of the home, Branson; parents, Carl Ray Fisk, of Grain Valley and Kathryn Self, of Clinton; sister, Carla Ball, of Leawood, Kan.; brother, James E. Cantrell III, of Fair Play and half brothers, Danny Fisk and Shawn Fisk.
