No formal services are currently planned for Patricia Coppenbarger.
She died Feb. 25, 2020. She was born April 21, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois.
Pat was the daughter of Oliver R. Rosas and Laura Bernice Richards. Pat is survived by her three children Donald Coppenbarger, Andrew Coppenbarger, and Angel (Bill) Secrest.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.