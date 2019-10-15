Memorial service for James “Jim” Allen Knight, 64, of Harrison, Ark., was held Oct. 14, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, in Harrison, Ark. and officiated by Pastor Robert Shaddox.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Oct. 8, 2019.
Jim was born Oct. 20, 1954, in Chicago, Ill., son of William Varble and Ernelene Dolrick Whalen.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Susan Knight; daughter, Amy Martinez, of Davis, Ill. and sons, Clarence (Patricia) Knight, of New Glarus, Wis., Andrew (Jackie) Knight, of Walworth, Wis., Jason (Karen) Pratt, of Lake in the Hills, Ill. and Josh (Debbie) Pratt, of Lake in the Hills, Ill.
