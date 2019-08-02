No services for Nicholas “Nick” Charles Stephens, 40, of Blue Eye, Mo., are planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died July 27, 2019.
Nick was born Sept. 12, 1978, in Hammond, Ind., son of William and Nancy Johnson Stephens. He was an artistic person with time painting, drawing and sketching. In work, he was an electronics IT engineer.
Survivors include his parents, of Blue Eye, Mo.; daughter, Miranda Stephens, of Glendale, Ariz.; son, Jesse Wilson, of Laveen, Ariz.; sisters, Debra (Timothy) Malone, of Hammond, Ind. and Marguerite Ledone, of Sugar Grove, Ill.; brothers, Bryan Stephens, of Hammond, Ind. and Shawn (Rebecca) Stephens, of Crown Point, Ind. and former wife, Sarah Stephens, of Glendale, Ariz.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.