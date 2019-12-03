Services for Thomas Leroy Hopkins, of Kirbyville, Mo., will be held Feb. 2, 2019, 11a.m., in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Nov. 25, 2019.
Thomas was born Feb. 2, 1934, in Fillmore, Calif., son of Albert Hopkins and Ruth Trussell Hopkins.
Survivors include his wife, Vivian Hopkins, of Kirbyville, Mo.; son, Thomas Hopkins (fiancée, Sheila Ketchum), of Nixa, Mo. and daughters, Panda Conn, of Caldwell, Idaho and Cheryl Rickett (Joe), of Miss.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.