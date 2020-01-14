Celebration of Life for Matthew William Foxx 38, will be held Jan. 18, 2020, with visitation starting at 11 a.m. and memorial service at 12 p.m., in the Granite City First Assembly of God Church, in Granite City, Ill. Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Jan. 10, 2020.
Matthew was born March 31, 1981, in St. Louis, Mo., son of Mark and Trudy Waddell Foxx.
Survivors include his wife, Kristina Foxx and children, Landen Foxx and Adalynne Foxx, of Branson, Senior Airman Edward Foxx, of Mont. and Alexander Foxx, of Festus, Mo.; parents and grandmother, Louise Foxx, of Lemay, Mo.
