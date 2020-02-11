A celebration of life for Ronald Wayne Baker will be held Sat. Feb.29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Mo.
He died on Feb. 6, 2020. Born Sept. 9,1966in Olathe, Kansas.
Survivors include wife Dia (Farrell) Taneyville, Mo. children, Jordan Baker of Branson, Zylithe Baker of Versailles, Lena Logan (Christopher) of Kissee Mills, Meagen Reynolds (Kevin) of Versailles, MO; Father, Fred (Linda) Baker and, Mother, Patricia Terry (Steve).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.