No services for Danny Roy Queenen, 71, of Kirbyville, Mo., are planned at this time, per his wishes. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Aug. 11, 2019.
Danny was born July 28, 1948, in Hollywood, Calif., son of Abraham and Esther Farr Queenen. He married Nancy Jeanette “Jeannie” Dunn, on Aug. 27, 1972 and was married just shy of 47 years. He catered for the movie industry, was a meat cutter and later drove a school bus for Village Christian Schools, in Calif., and continued his love of driving buses until he retired from driving, in Oct. 2018. He moved to Mo., in 2010.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Richard Queenen.
Survivors include his wife, of the home; daughters, Shirley Queenen, of Calif. and Sitina Lowther, of Mo.; sister-in-law, Patricia Fargo, of Rockaway Beach, Mo. and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Basset Rescue Network, Inc. at Daphneyland, daphneyland.com, or to the family at paypal.me/sitina.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
