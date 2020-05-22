Frieda Mae Dearth, 92, was inurned with her husband at the Springfield National Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
She died March 23, 2020. She was born Aug. 13, 1927, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Linnie (McCallister) Prusia.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Junior Dearth; four brothers and one sister; and her loving companion of 27 years, David Bungard.
She is survived by two sons, Albert Dearth of Lead Hill, Ark., and Jerry (Debbie) Dearth of Kansas City, Kan.; four daughters, Mary Ann Dearth of Branson, Mo., Connie (Chris) Murphy of Erie, Ill., Wendy (Bruce) Aplin of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Toni (Randy) Kilgore of North Liberty, Iowa.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.