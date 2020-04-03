Private services were held April 1, 2020 at Blue Eye, Mo. for Virgil Snowden, 85, of Walnut Shade, Mo.
He died March 30, 2020. He was born Aug. 25, 1934 in Ridgedale, Mo.
Survivors are his six children: Charlene Marsh of Branson, Larry Snowden of Walnut Shade, Diana Evans of Edmond, Okla., Terry Snowden of Branson, Eric Snowden of Hollister, and Melissa Snowden of Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
