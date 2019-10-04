Celebration of Life for Joseph Stein, 69 of Branson, will be held Oct. 9, 2019, 2 p.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, Branson, with Rev. Joel Kruger officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Oct. 2, 2019.
Joseph was born Dec. 4, 1949, in Belleville, Ill., son of David Casper Stein and Audra Mae Campbell Stein.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Stein, of Branson and daughter, Audra Rodgers (Patrick), of Branson.
