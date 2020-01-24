Services for Robert Francis Schanz, 82, of Branson, will be held Jan. 30, 2020, with visitation at 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m., in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
He died Jan. 17, 2020.
Bob was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Stamford, Conn, son of Frank Schanz and Estelle Adamkowski Schanz.
Survivors include his son, Craig Schanz, of Stamford, Conn.
