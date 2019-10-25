No services for Orville “Dean” Gamble, 83, of Ridgedale, Mo., are currently planned. He is to be placed in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, in Springfield, Mo., at a later time, with full military honors. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Oct. 22, 2019.
Dean was born Nov. 6, 1935, in Chetopa, Kan., son of Orville and Mary Tressie Gamble.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Shirley Gamble; sons, Orville Dean Gamble Jr., of Ridgedale, Mo. and Michael Lee Gamble, of Frisco, Texas and daughter-in-law, Sheila Ellen Gamble, of Frisco, Texas.
