A family celebration of life is being planned for a later time for Chris Richard Lowrance, 61, of Lebanon, Mo.
He died March 3, 2020.
Chris was born Dec. 25, 1958 in Lebanon, Mo., the son of Kenneth and Juanita (Sloan) Lowrance.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Vic Lowrance; and second wife Brenda Lowrence.
He is survived by two sons, Scott (Krista) Lowrance, and Rick (Tara) Lowrance; and daughter, Dusty Gibbs.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
