Private celebration of life for Joyce Lee McGhee, 78, will be held with family. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Sept. 11, 2019.
Joyce was born June 3, 1941, in Kansas City, Mo., daughter of Harley J. and Betty Jean Teters Kunkler. She grew up in Kansas City and graduated in the class of 1959, from Wyandotte High School. She then entered Bethany Hospital’s registered nursing program, earning her RN degree. She, also, received a Master’s Degree in administration and psychology at Park University, in Parkville, Mo. She worked for Bethany Hospital, Job Corps and St. Luke’s, in Kansas City and then went on to work in nursing homes and with Hospice Compassus, in Branson. She was a proud member of the Branson Red Hats.
She was preceded in death by her parents and half-sisters, Phyllis and Patricia.
Survivors include her daughters, Kelly Guthrie (Bill), of Branson and Kimberly Mills, of Branson; sister, Judy Toole, of Maryville, Tenn.; brother, Billy Kunkler, of Fort Myers, Fla.; half-brother, Tom Teters; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Hospice Compassus, 3044 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway, Suite 200, Branson, M0. 65616.
