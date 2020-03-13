Dennis Ray Elliott of Reeds Springs, Mo. Died March 5, 2020. He was born Feb. 10, 1954, in Iola, Kan. to John L. and Betty J. Elliott. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Blades-Elliott; father, John L. Elliott; twin brother, David; and his younger brother, Greg Elliott.
Survivors include his children Kendra, Brandon, and Ashley; his mother, Betty J. Elliott; and brothers John and William.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
