A private service for Americanna May (Awbrey) Magness will be held at the Western Grove Cemetery in Western Grove, Arkansas.
She was born on May 27, 1942, in Springfield, Mo. the daughter of Henry Redmond Awbrey and Elizabeth St. John.
She is survived by her husband Tom Magness; her three children; Lynne Erin Murrow, Patrick Awbrey Magness, and Michael Alan Magness.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
