Memorial services for Charles K. Reynolds, 84, of Gainesville, Mo., was held Sept.19, 2019, in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel, Gainesville, Mo., with Carl Herndon officiating. Burial was in the Center Point Cemetery. Arrangements were under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, Mo.
He died Sept. 16, 2019.
Charles was born May 27, 1935, in Gainesville, son of Archie K. and Jewel Owens Reynolds. He grew up in Gainesville and graduated from Gainesville High School, in 1952. In the summer of 1953, he was united in marriage to Aletta Pitts. The family moved to Wichita, Kan., back to Gainesville for a short time, then back to Wichita where Charles worked for Boeing Aircraft, in the late 1950’s. He returned home in 1960 and worked for MoDOT for a few years before moving to Forsyth, Mo., in 1967, and opening a Western Auto store. In 1985, he returned to Gainesville to take over the family farm where he remained for 34 years. In 1994, he married Sudie Yvonne Kitchens Stofle.
He was a member of Gainesville Church of Christ, Barren Fork Church of Christ and Forsyth Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Darrell Reynolds (Jan), of Rogersville, Mo. and Donald Reynolds (Karin), of Montgomery, Ala.; sister, Eileen Plemones, of Springfield, Mo.; brother, Harold Reynolds (Mary Ann), of Gainesville, Mo.; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
