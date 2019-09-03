Funeral services for Joe Reed Carney, 91, of Crane, Mo., were held Aug. 31, 2019, in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, Mo., with Reverend Mark Morris officiating.
Burial was in Crane Community Cemetery, Crane, Mo., under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
He died Aug. 28, 2019.
Joe was born on March 16, 1928 in Cape Fair, Mo., son of Jim and Bertha Hilton Carney.
Upon graduating from Crane High School and a brief stay in Calif, he received a degree in Agriculture from the University of Mo. at Columbia. He then joined the U.S. Air Force where he attained the rank of Captain and was a fighter pilot in the Korean War.
Following a medical discharge, life eventually led him to Md. where he became involved in real estate as well as enrolling in law school at the University of Baltimore earning a Juris Law degree and his doctorate, in 1973.
In 1976, he answered the call of God in his life, then attending Christian Life College in Calif. and graduating Magna cum laude with a degree in Theology.
Following a move to Olathe, Kan., he took a position in the Federal Aviation Administration where he worked until he retired.
Upon his retirement, he moved back to his roots in Crane and the family farm.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother; brothers, Bill, Marvin, Woodrow, and James Lewis (an infant) and sister, Pauline Moreland.
Survivors include his wife, Ramona Carney, of Crane, Mo; children, Joshua Carney (Rebecca), of San Antonio, Texas, Carol Butler (Keith), of Berryville, Ark., Kay, of N.C., David, of Fla., Jimmy, Dana and David, of Calif.; sister, Lorine Eitel, of Aurora, Mo.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
