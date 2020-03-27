A celebration of life was held March 25, 2020, for Henry LaFayette Shockley of Berryville, Ark.
He died March 20, 2020.
Hank was born Dec. 6, 1953, in Border, Texas, the son of Charles and Mary Lou (Parsons) Shockley, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife Laura Shockley; mother-in-law Laura Lynn Chelston; sons Henry Shockley II of Okla., Charles (Charlene) McNelly of Morrow, Ark.; and daughters Rose (Ryan) Krug of Tontitown, Ark., and Katherine McNelly of Springdale, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
