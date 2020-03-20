No formal services are currently planned, for Robert “Bob” Joseph Riddle. Bob will be inurned at Mo. Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.
He died March 12, 2020. He was born on Sept. 5, 1950. The son of Robert and Francis Riddle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, DeeDee, Diane, and Pat, and a brother, Richard.
He is survived by his daughters: Jody Smith and Shannon (Kevin) Fallin all of Beaufort, S.C.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
