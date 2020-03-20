No formal services are currently planned, for Robert “Bob” Joseph Riddle. Bob will be  inurned at  Mo.  Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.

He died  March 12, 2020. He was born on Sept. 5, 1950. The son of Robert and Francis Riddle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, DeeDee, Diane, and Pat, and a brother, Richard.

He is survived by his daughters: Jody Smith and Shannon (Kevin) Fallin all of Beaufort, S.C. 

Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.