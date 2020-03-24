A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for Matthew Paul Thoenton, 57, of Forsyth, Mo.
He died March 20, 2020.
Matthew was born on Dec. 21, 1962 in St. Louis, Mo.
He is survived by his wife Rhonda Roeder Thornton; two daughters, Sydney Thornton of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Ashley Mathena of Nixa, Mo.; and his father Clarence Edward Thornton, of St. Louis.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
