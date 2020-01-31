Memorial service for Betty J. Shelton, 85, of Branson, will be held Feb. 1, 2020 , 2 p.m., at Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson. Arrangements were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson.
She died Jan. 28, 2020.
Betty was born Oct. 28, 1934, in Hattieville, Ark., daughter of John Richard and Ada Duvall Crites.
Survivors include her children, Bennie Wayne Shelton (Cynthia), of Forsyth, Mo. and Debbie Roberts, of Siloam Springs, Ark.
