No services for Charles Harold Olson, 83, of Hollister, are planned at this time. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Aug. 6, 2019.
Charles was born on Oct. 20, 1935, in Harvey, Ill., son of Elmer Olson and Amelia McKenzie Olson. He grew up in Ill. and attended school there. He married Judith Lee Campbell, in June of 1958, and they celebrated 61 years of marriage. He worked for Caterpillar, in Ill., as a data processor. He moved from Ill. to San Antonio, Texas where he worked in data records for the city of San Antonio. Upon retirement, he moved to Hollister.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Elmer, Jr. and Roy. Survivors include his wife, of Hollister; children, Karma (David) Jenkins, of Hollister, Kurt (Shelly) Olson, of Geneva, Ill. and Columbus, Ohio, Karen Olson, of Yadkinville, N.C. and two grandsons.
