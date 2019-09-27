Memorial service for Edward, “Ed” Nolin Jr., 80, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held Sept. 28, 2019, 11 a.m., in the Forsyth Christian Church. Interment will be at a later date in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
He died Sept. 25, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Muriel, of Forsyth, Mo. and daughter, Donna Bassett, of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
He was a retired Air Force Veteran.
