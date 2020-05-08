A memorial service for James “Ray” Reid, formerly of Damascus, Md., will be held in Maryland at a later date. (Possibly August 2020) All of the details will be updated on his Caring Bridge page.
He died May 6, 2020.
He was born Aug. 25, 1940.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gerald Alan Reid, and his parents, Ralph Odell “Buck” Reid and Winifred Grace Reid.
Surviving are his wife Crosby “Gail” Reid of Blue Eye, Mo.; sons James Raymond Reid Jr. (Cathy), of Brunswick, Md., Jeffery Scott Reid (Lena) of Dallas, Texas, and Joseph Paul Reid of Eatonton, Ga.; and daughters Jennifer Gale Limeri (Peter) of Marietta, Ga., and Joanna Evelyn Wauhop (Michael) of Virginia Beach, Va.
Arrangements were conducted by Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo.
