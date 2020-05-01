A private gathering will take place at a later time for Ashley Nicole Hayes, 32, of Lebanon, Mo.
She died April 24, 2020.
Ashley was born March 26, 1988, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of William and Deborah (Riggins) Hayes.
She is survived by her father and stepmother, William and Valarie Hayes of Lebanon, Mo.; mother, Deb Hayes of Lebanon, Mo.; brother, Caleb Hayes of Lebanon, Mo.; sons and daughters, Damian Hayes of Missouri, Ryder Hayes of Missouri, Keirsten Hayes of Missouri, Koltyn Korthals of Illinois, Braidynn Korthals of Illinois, Jadeynn Templar of Missouri, and Ward Lee Baker of Missouri.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
