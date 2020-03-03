Visitation for Roy Blevins will be March 5, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Branson Bible Church. Funeral services will be March 6 at 10 a.m. in Branson Bible Church with burial to follow in the Methodist Cemetery, Omaha. Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
Roy died at the age of 82 on March 1, 2020. He was born on Jan. 17, 1938 in Omaha Ar. To Ira Blevins and Ivy (Mattox) Blevins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Brothers, Charles, J.T., Coy and Leo Blevins; and sisters, Voncell Gross, Vera Robinson, Ruby Atchison, Helen Daniels, Faye Houston and Betty Lou Keys.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Sug) Blevins, son, Michael (Kristie) Blevins, daughters, Sandy (Jimmy) Carter and Sheryl (Buck) Duggan all of Omaha.
