Celebration of Life for Lydia Ann Broadstreet, 87, of Springfield, Mo., is being planned for the spring of 2020. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Dec. 18, 2019.
Lydia was born April 30, 1932, in Las Animas, Colo., daughter of Hobart and Margaret Townsend Smith.
Survivors include her daughter, Meg Mauro, of Marble Falls, Ark. and son, Jim Broadstreet, of Springfield, Mo.
