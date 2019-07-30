Services for Theresa Ann Hammer, 89, will be held Aug. 1, 2019, 10 a.m., in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, in Branson. Burial will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
She died July 28, 2019.
Theresa was born Feb. 12, 1930, in Keokuk, Iowa, daughter of Paul Meredith and Elizabeth Jones Meredith. She married Edward Hammer on Aug. 4, 1968, in Waukegan, Ill.
They moved to Hollister in the late 1970’s from Libertyville, Ill. She had worked as a waitress in Iowa and in the Jellystone Campground office.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and sister, Pauline Meredith.
Survivors include her children, Mark Blanchard, of Reeds Spring, Mo. and Mary Hall, of Palatine, Ill.; step-daughter, Linda Koonce, of Tenn.; brothers, Fred Meredith and Arthur Meredith; sisters, Clara McMaster, of Fla. and Julie Sullivan, of Ariz.; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.