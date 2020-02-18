A get-together for family and friends of Eric Edwards Stubbs I will be planned for a later time.
Eric died Feb. 12, 2020.
He was born June 30, 1968, in Los Angeles, Calif., the son of Elizabeth (Kover) Stubbs. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Dorothy Burnet. Survivors include his sons: Eric Edward Stubbs II and Lyman Jack Lyzyard Stubbs; daughter, Mary Grace Connors of Harrison, Ar.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.