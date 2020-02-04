Visitation for James W Nelson, 89, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Feb. 8, 2020, 10-11 a.m., at Life Song Church, in Reeds Spring, Mo., followed by a memorial service, 11 a.m., with Pastor Harold Long. Burial will be in Glenwood Lutheran Cemetery, in Glenwood, Minn., at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction Stumpff Funeral Home, in Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Jan. 29, 2020.
Jim was born on Oct. 1, 1930, in Ironwood, Mich., son of Carl and Jennie Nelson and biological parents, Milton and Mildred Dahlin.
Survivors include his wife, Avis Nelson, of Kimberling City, Mo.; sons, Chuck Nelson (Fiancé Kathy), of Neosho, Mo., Tom Nelson (Linda), of Flower Mound, Texas and Steve Nelson (Marlene), of Stillwater, Minn. and daughter, Karen Petersin (Greg), of Eau Claire, Wis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.