Burial for William Lee Springborg Sr. was held Dec. 17, 2019 in Omaha, Neb.
He died Dec. 10, 2019.
Bill was born July 25, 1948, in Omaha, Neb., son of William and Elaine Springborg.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Springborg, of Lampe, Mo.; sons, William L. Jr. (Debra), of Blytheville, Ark. and Brian (Faith), of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter, Rebecca (Daniel), of Lake Stevens, Wash.; stepson, Travis Cott (Maggie), of Springfield, Mo. and stepson, Trenton Cott, of Sparta, Mo.
