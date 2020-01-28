Memorial Service for Larry R. Fuller, 76, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be planned at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died on Jan. 25, 2020.
Larry was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, son of Lowell and Georgia Marie Parker Fuller.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Fuller, of Reeds Spring, Mo.; son, Duane Fuller (Gina), of Suffolk, Va. and daughter, Ronda Elias (Bob), of Omaha, Neb.
