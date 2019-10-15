Celebration of Life for Horst Gerhard Walter Priebe, 84, of Branson, will be held October 18, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Lakewood Church, in Branson West, Mo., with Pastor Cecil W. Todd officiating. Services and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Oct. 8, 2019.
Horst was born May 9, 1935, in Belgard, Germany, son of Walter Karl Albert Priebe and Emma Ida Erna Knop Priebe.
Survivors include his wife, Julie Perez Priebe; children, Denise Schnell (Todd), of Mich., Kristen Priebe (Tom Lawless), of Fla., Shannon Lenz (Dustin), of Fla., Dr. Ralph LeBlanc (Cherie), of Branson, Margerita Dougharty (Brad), of Branson and Paul LeBlanc (Angel), of Hollister.
