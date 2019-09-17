Services for Catherine Ellen Cronin, 86, of Kirbyville, Mo., will be held Sept. 23, 2019, 2 p.m., in the National Cemetery, Springfield, Mo. Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Sept. 12, 2019.
Catherine was born May 3, 1933, in Yakima, Wash., daughter of Ed and Jennie Loofburrow. She grew up in Wash. and attended school there before moving to Calif. In Calif., she married Clarence L. Cronin. She worked in the school cafeteria in Calif. In 1977, upon retirement, they moved to Mo. and she went to work cooking at the School of the Ozarks, now C of O, cafeteria.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Charles “Chuck” Cronin; daughter Connie Mullins; brothers, Homer (Anna) Loofburrow, Dale (Billie) Loofburrow and Johnny Loofburrow and sisters, Betty Loe and Helen (Estelle) Meyers.
Survivors include her son, Clarke Cronin, of Kirbyville; eight grandchildren; daughter-in-law Joyce Cronin; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Loofburrow and Clara Beth Barker and brother-in-law, Bill Loe.
Memorials may be made to Fair Haven Children’s Home, 3132 N. Fair Haven Loop, Strafford, Mo. 65757.
