A private family gathering for Ollie Lucille McAdams, 87, of Reeds Spring, will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died May 25, 2018.
Ollie was born Dec. 29, 1930, in Castor, La., daughter of Virgil and Molly Potts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; sisters; sons, Gene Merritt and James McAdams and daughter, Barbara Woods.
Survivors include her sons, Wayne Strailey and wife J.J., of Reeds Spring and Kenneth McAdams and wife Gail, of Wash.; daughter, Maggie Knight, of La.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
