Graveside services for Milan Belic, 77 of Branson, will be held Oct. 21, 2019, 12 p.m., in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Oct. 21, 2019, 11 a.m., in the funeral home, preceding graveside service.
He died Oct. 16, 2019.
Milan was born March 24, 1942, in Yugoslavia, son of Ziva Belic and Ruza Mitrov Belic. Survivors include his daughter, Jasmina Babic (Ted), of Chicago and son, Dejan “Dan” Belic (girlfriend Alanna Beck), of Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.