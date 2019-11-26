Graveside service for Lonnie T. Marsh, 73, of Merriam Woods, Mo., will be held Nov. 27, 2019, 12 noon, in the Snapp Cemetery, Forsyth. Arrangements were under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
He died Nov. 23, 2019.
Lonnie was born Jan. 27, 1946, in Pond Fork, Mo., son of Ernest Samuel and Gladys Pauline Honeycutt Marsh.
Survivors include his son, William Schaller (Jessica) and fiancé, Bonnie Hall.
