No services for Violet Rose Holt, 89, of Kimberling City, Mo., are planned at this time. She will be buried next to her deceased husband in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Oct. 1, 2019.
Violet was born Feb. 12, 1930, in Harvey, Ill., daughter of Emerson Orr Ahrens and Rose Bertha Doody Ahrens.
Survivors include her daughters, Denise (Joe) Rickman, of Branson West, Mo. and Dayle (Terry) Gothrup, of Kimberling City, Mo.
