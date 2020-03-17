Louise Dale Goodnight, 86, died March 12, 2020. She was born Feb. 27, 1934 in Reeds Spring, Mo. Daughter of John and Ethel (Dunn) Miller.
Visitation will be held March 16, 2020 6-8 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
Service will be March 17, 2020 at Hilltop Full Gospel Church in Reeds Spring, Mo. at 2 p.m. with Evangelist Terry Bailie officiating. Burial will be in Nickerson Cemetery Kimberling City, Mo.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Goodnight, her parents, three brothers, J.B., A.J. and J.A. Miller; six sisters, Elitha Kolsky, Ruby Freeman, Bula Buckner, Rosie Essary, Abigail McGrath and Marcella Martinez.
Survivors include, Two daughters, Wonda (Doug) Blevins of Crane, Mo. and Rhonda Maier (Kenny) of Crane, Mo. One sister, Maggie (David) Eby of Reeds Spring, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.