A Memorial Service for Barbara Jean Lutz, 86, of Branson, Mo., will be held at a later date.
She was born Sept. 16, 1933 in Jacksonville, Ill., the daughter of Lloyd and Helen (Smith) Black.
Barbara died April 22, 2020.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Black; and sister, Joyce Lehner.
Survivors include her husband, Robert “Bob” Lutz, of Branson, Mo.; son, Richard Lutz and wife, Cindy of Festus, Mo.; two daughters, Gayle Tohlen and husband, David of Branson, Mo., and Cheryl Murphy and husband, Kevin of Palmyra, Mo.; brother, Robert “Bob” Black and wife, Kay of Jacksonville, Ill.; sister, Betty Peterson of West Plains, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.