Funeral mass for O. Elizabeth “Betty” Vaughn, 85, of Branson, will be held Oct. 28, 2019, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, in Branson, with visitation at 10 a.m. until time of service.
She died Oct. 22, 2019.
Betty was born Dec. 31, 1933.
Survivors include her children, Teresa Vaughn, Susan Larson, Dcn. Daniel Vaughn, Stephen Vaughn, Christopher Vaughn and Shannon Masterson.
