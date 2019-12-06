Celebration of Life for Mary “Terese” Bertini, 69, of Kissee Mills, Mo., will be held this spring with burial in Brown Cemetery to follow. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Nov. 30, 2019.
Terese was born Oct. 24, 1950, in Springfield, Mo., daughter of William and Mabel Buckner Carter
Survivors include her daughter, Shellie Stevens; significant other, Ashley Johnson, of Barre, Vt. and son, Shane Bertini, of Kissee Mills, Mo.
